Property: Bridgend, Brookside, Iburndale, Sleights, £365,000

Bridgend is a substantial detached stone house with generous gardens located in an idylic plot on the edge of the North York Moors National Park and close to the coastal town of Whitby.

The property has been extended and improved by the current owners to provide spacious accommodation over three floors briefly comprising two reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, wc, conservatory, four double bedrooms, en-suite and house bathroom all benefitting from having gas central heating and double-glazing throughout.

The lounge is of generous proportions with a woodburning stove and patio doors leading out on to the timber deck. The second reception room offers flexibility as it could be used as a formal dining room or as a sitting room/office for those wanting to work from home.

The kitchen/breakfast room was extended in 2004 to create a large L-shaped room which has become the hub of this large family home with ample space to cook and entertain.

Upstairs off the spacious landing there are three double bedrooms and a bathroom. The master bedroom has the luxury of an en-suite and a dual aspect overlooking the gardens.

The two other bedrooms are also good-sized double bedrooms so there is no need for the kids to fall out over who’s got the best bedroom. The house bathroom has a three-piece suite comprising a bath with shower over, wash hand basin and wc. On the top floor there is a large double bedroom with a vaulted ceiling and an adjoing room with potential to be another bedroom or study if required.

Outside there is ample off-street parking to the front and an attached garage. To the rear is a generous lawned garden bordered by mature trees and a stream which makes this plot very private. Internal viewing is highly recommended.

