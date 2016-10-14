Property: Beacon Way, Sneaton, near Whitby, £300,000

Sorrell Cottage is a beautifully presented grade II listed stone cottage with lawned gardens and off-street parking located in the National Park overlooking the coastal town of Whitby.

The property is surpsingly spacious with over 1,200 sq ft of accommodation which briefly comprises a lounge, kitchen/breakfast room, dining room, shower room and a 30ft long bedroom/sitting room downstairs and two double bedrooms and a bathroom all benefitting from having central heating and quality fittings throughout.

On approaching the cottage via the sweeping gravelled driveway you are immediately impressed by the “chocolate box” looks of this period stone cottage and inside doesn’t dissapoint.

The comfortable lounge has plenty of character with a living flame fire, beamed ceiling and a sash window looking onto the gardens.

A fully equipped kitchen leads through to a formal dining room with a vaulted ceiling. To the rear of the property is the 30ft long bedroom which offers flexible accommodation as this room could equally be used as another reception room/ artist’s studio as it has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and access to the rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom off the half landing which completes the accommodation.

To the rear of the property there is a spacious mainly lawned garden with a stone patio which provides the ideal location to entertain alfresco.

Sorrell Cottage is an established holiday let so would be suited as either a holiday retreat or a permanent home in this idyllic village location close to the coast.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details or to book a viewing.