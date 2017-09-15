Property: Beacon Way, Sneaton, near Whitby, £299,950

A beautiful grade II listed stone cottage located in the desirable village of Sneaton and boasts charming features including sash windows and beams to the ceilings. This is a very attractive three bedroom property, with huge appeal on approach, having a sweeping circular driveway to the front of the building.

The ground floor of the accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a fitted kitchen with a built-in ‘Diplomat’ oven/hob, a dining room where there is a side door allowing access out into the gardens. Also, a good-size lounge with a living flame gas fire set within a timber fireplace, a contemporary shower room and a huge bedroom/sitting room which measures over 30ft in width and has a door opening out into the pretty rear garden.

This spacious room could be suitable for a variety of uses but would make an ideal guest suite.

The first floor is made up of two spacious double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a modern white suite.

Externally it is hard not to be impressed by what this property has to offer. To the front of the building you will find the impressive gravelled circular driveway which offers ample off-street parking as well as raised flowerbeds all enclosed by walls and hedges.

A pathway runs up the side of the house, under a lovely stone arch, leading to the rear garden which includes a paved patio seating area, wooden storage shed and a lawned area. A perfect space to sit out and enjoy sunny afternoons or alfresco dine with friends and family.

Whether you are looking for a permanent home, an idyllic countryside retreat or a rental investment – closer inspection of Sorrell Cottage is a must.

