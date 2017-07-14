Property: Bakehouse Yard, Whitby, £195,000

Nestled away beautifully this wonderful property is a true gem. Central Whitby with a garden 90ft x 60ft? You would think it is not possible! But it is.

This wonderful cottage is an absolute delight and certainly has the wow factor with all the outside space.

Currently a very successful holiday let with everything to be sold and ongoing bookings in place it makes a perfect purchase, this property would also make a perfect bolt hole or if anybody is wanting to be closer to town but have the benefits of outdoor space then this is the property for you.

The cottage itself has been well maintained by the current vendors with the ground floor having good size living space. A modern kitchen with wall and base units and integral appliances.

The first floor has a large bedroom, large storage cupboard to the landing and generous shower room/family bathroom. The top floor has a large master bedroom with views overlooking the garden.

Externally there is a patio area to the rear and a winding path to a stunning tranquil oasis you would not believe that you are in central Whitby when you are sat in this heavenly garden. With mature shrubs and wonderful bursts of colour along with seating areas, gravelled paths and boundary fences this really makes this property stand out from the rest.

It’s not every day that you can be located this close to the town and have this wonderful garden on your doorstep.

Bakehouse Yard itself is steeped in history and has gained a blue plaque after Henry Freeman once lived in the yard in the 1800s. A beautifully kept yard, away from the busy streets and very pleasing to the eye. An amazing place to visit and live in.

Contact Asins on 01947 821122 for more details.