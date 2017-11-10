Property: Bacton House, Mount Pleasant North, Robin Hood’s Bay, £335,000

If you are looking for a property with period features, and sea views, then this exquisite six bedroom Victorian terrace house demands closer inspection. With ornate ceiling cornices, stripped wooden floors and period fireplaces, to many of the rooms, this is a property with charm in abundance.

Situated in the upper area of the sought-after village of Robin Hood’s Bay there are amenities close to hand.

The ground floor is made up of an entrance porch opening into an entrance hall, a spacious lounge, a separate dining room, a kitchen with a three-oven gas Aga, a utility room with an integrated ‘Bosch’ dishwasher and fridge/freezer, a very useful pantry, a utility cupboard with space and plumbing for an automatic washing machine and a WC.

The first floor continues to impress with two generous double bedrooms, a further single bedroom/study, a WC and a family bathroom with a modern white suite comprising a WC, bath, a hand basin within a vanity unit and a shower within a fully-tiled cubicle.

To the second floor there are three bedrooms. There is ample storage to this level with under-eaves cupboards.

Heating and hot water are provided via a ‘Worcester’ combination boiler which is housed within the utility cupboard to the ground floor.

Lovely views, across the rooftops of Robin Hood’s Bay to the sea beyond, can be enjoyed from the first and second floor.

Externally there is a compact enclosed garden to the front with a pathway leading up to the front door. To the rear sits a garden, of surprising proportions, with a raised decked patio. A gate, to the back of the building, leads to a shared pathway which offers access to the end of the terrace of houses and is solely used by the owners of the properties which make up this terrace.

