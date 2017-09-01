Property: Alexandra Lodge, Mount Pleasant East, Robin Hood’s Bay, £425,000

Alexandra Lodge is a substantial Victorian villa which boasts many period features and sea views located on the edge of the coastal village of Robin Hood’s Bay.

The well proportioned accommodation is over three floors and comprises a lounge, dining room, kitchen, utility/wc and garden room downstairs and five bedrooms, study, bathroom, shower room and wc upstairs all benefitting from gas central heating throughout.

The reception rooms have high ceilings with ornate plasterwork, feature fireplaces and large sash windows with views making them light and spacious with ample space to entertain. The kitchen is well equipped with bespoke units and an electric range set within an inglenook recess and there is a useful utility/wc off to the rear.

A garden room which has windows to the sides and velux windows above with views across the gardens and out to the sea completes the downstairs accommodation.

On the first floor the landing has been opened up by the removal of a bedroom which creates a spacious landing currently used as a study/reading area. The two bedrooms on this level are both good-sized doubles with fireplaces and views from the sash windows. There is a bathroom, separate shower room and wc to the rear of the landing.

On the top floor there are three bedrooms which are currently used as an artists studio with sea views, an office and a store room.

Outside, well-maintained gardens wrap round the front, side and rear with a patio enjoying sea views.

This stunning and spacious property would make an ideal permanent home or a large holiday retreat with the coast and moors on your doorstep.

Contact Jacksons Property Service on 01947 606111 for more details.