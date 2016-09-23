Property: Adams Field, Echo Hill, Sleights, £425,000

An outstanding detached chalet bungalow built in 1978 in dressed stone to an individual specification and which sits on a generous plot in an elevated position at the heart of the lower Esk Valley.

The property has been updated, altered and modernised since it’s construction to now give extremely well proportioned and generously laid out accommodation.

On the ground and lower ground floors the property comprises a through lounge, snug, bathroom and three bedrooms (one with large a dressing area). Also on the ground floor there is a large kitchen diner, separate utility and a garden room can be found on the lower ground floor.

Outside there are patio area’s, landscaped gardens, large double detached garage and vast parking for numerous vehicles compliments the internal space, and although externally it is in need of a little tender loving care this property could soon achieve its former glory.

The property affords tremendous privacy from its elevated position and has the benefit of burglar alarm and security cameras fitted as well as oil central heating.

Double glazing is throughout and the chalet has excellent views to all sides including across to Littlebeck and the Esk valley.

The property is well within walking distance of all the local amenities of Sleights.

Whitby is approximately five miles distant offering fuller shopping and educational facilities.

The property has, in the past, been described as the best house in Sleights and now offers the perfect opportunity for the right purchaser to make that statement come true.

