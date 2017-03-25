Magpie Fish Recipe: Herby cod bake – serves four

Fancy a go at this week’s Magpie fish dish? Here’s the recipe courtesy of chef Paul GIldroy.

Ingredients

4 x 200g cod loin, 500g part boiled new potatoes (sliced),

half an onion (thinly sliced),

3 sprigs parsley, 2 sprigs thyme, 4 sprigs tarragon,

2 sprigs sage, 3 sprigs basil, 6-8 chives, 1 clove of garlic,

zest of half a lemon, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard, 200ml olive oil, salt and pepper, oil for cooking, 2 red chillies (very finely sliced).

Method

In a food processor place the parsley, thyme, tarragon, sage, basil and chives with the Dijon mustard, zest of lemon, clove of garlic and olive oil. Blitz this until all the herbs are well chopped and mixed thoroughly season with salt and pepper.

Pour this marinade into a bowl or dish and add the loins of cod, thoroughly coat the fish in the marinade, cover and place into the fridge overnight.

The next day, heat a deep ovenproof tray on the stove top and add the sliced potatoes and sliced onion with a little oil.

Cook on a fairly high heat to put a little colour, once they have started to turn golden remove the fish from the marinade and place onto the potatoes, then transfer the tray onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven (gas 7, 220°c).

Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the fish is cooked. Remove the tray from the oven and sprinkle over the finely sliced chillies.