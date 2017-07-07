Lifestyle: Things to do with the family

Stuck with something to do with family? Here are some ideas ...

Summer Reading Challenge

The SPA Complex Scarborough. Teddy Bears Jazz Picnic. Organiser Kathy Seabrook (01723 354891) Picture by Paul Atkinson: PA1638-19h Teddies at the Ready Molly Hill 4, Neve Turner 4

Hosted by North Yorkshire libraries including Whitby and Scarborough in Vernon Road, the challenge invites children aged four to 11 to borrow and read any six library books over the school holidays.

The theme for this year’s challenge is Animal Agents. An unlikely cast of animal detectives are in hot pursuit of some unusual suspects who have been up to no good at the library.

To take part in the challenge, children just need to sign up at their nearest library. They will receive a collector’s folder and as they borrow and read at least six library books over the summer they can collect themed scratch and sniff sticker cards to complete their folder, together with other rewards.

The cards and collector’s folder feature original drawings by award-winning children’s illustrator Tony Ross. Children who complete the challenge will be awarded a certificate, a medal and an Animal Agents wristband. It runs from July 15 to September 9.

Free to join up

Teddy Bears’ Picnic

Raithwaite Estate, Sandsend Road, Whitby, Sunday July 9 from 3pm to 5pm

Children can bring their favourite teddy along to Raithwaite to experience an afternoon of fun-filled energetic shows jam-packed with juggling, unicycling, magic, puppets, circus skills, mind-boggling balloon modelling and much more.

Picnics are available to buy at £15.00 per adult, £10.00 per child. Your picnic can be collected on your arrival from the Raithwaite Suite Bar which is located on the lower ground floor of the Hall. All picnics must be pre-ordered by July 17 and full payment is required at the time of booking. Only food and drink purchased at the hotel can be consumed.

The event is free for all to attend, however we kindly ask you to register your attendance via meetings@raithwaite.com

There will be the opportunity to make a charitable donation to the NSPCC on the day.

National Fishing Month

Nationwide from July 22 to September 3

As in previous years, the idea behind National Fishing Month is to encourage every family member to have a go at fishing. It does not matter what age you are, or what previous experience you have. Nor does it matter which cultural or social background you may be from. Fishing is for everyone.

Fishery owners, organisers and angling coaches give up their time to support National Fishing Month. Everyone who participates in a event across the country will receive a ‘goodie bag’ containing a ‘Get into Fishing’ booklet full of information on how to get started, advice on different types of fishing, stickers and a fishing log book. Participants will also be presented with certificates of participation as lasting mementos of their introduction to angling. Scarborough Angling Club is based at the Mere. The main lake can be fished from 6am to 5pm.

To find an event log on to: www.nationalfishingmonth.com

Seaside Walk Week

Scarborough, July 22 to 30

Seaside Walk Week is part of Scarborough Seafest which celebrates Scarborough’s maritime heritage with boat displays, music and food.

Seaside Walk Week is the Family Holiday Association’s annual event encouraging the nation to explore the Great British coastline with family and friends

The walks are ideal for families of all ages, proceeding at a leisurely pace and lasting two hours. Guides from Hidden Horizon’s will lead the walks sharing facts about history, geology and wildlife. Included in the price is access to the Sea Life Centre.

Tickets: /www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/family-holiday-association-8043210093