Lifestyle: 10 of the best things to do around Whitby

The sun’s out, here’s our guide to 10 things you could do this week.

1 Flipside Rock ‘n’ Roll Weekender

Whitby Pavilion, Friday June 16 and Saturday June 17

The event promises to bring a colourful and lively 1950s rock ‘n’ roll dance with three bands to the venue – Vintage, Dine Store Dukes and Bo Walton and the Red Alerts. Plus DJs and stalls.

Tickets: 01947 458 899

2 Tea dance with Ray Kirk

Whitby Pavilion, every Tuesday from 1.30pm

Put on your dancing shoes and dance the afternoon away on one of Yorkshire’s largest dance floors in the Northern Lights Suite.

Ray Kirk plays a mixed dance programme with the opportunity to make requests.

Tickets: 01947 458 899

3 Summer Sundays Live

Whitby Pavilion, Sunday June 17 at 1pm

Whitby Whaler acoustic band kicks off the series. Presented in the Pavilion Cafe. The Whaler Band, made up of members of the University of the Third Age, are making a welcome return. They will present a programme of traditional dance tunes, songs, ancient and modern.

Free entry

4 3 The Dalesmen Singers

South Cliff Methodist Church, Monday June 19 at 7.45pm

The concert is part of the summer season at the church. The Dalesmen Singers will be led by musical director Stephen Maltby and accompanist Ann Hartley.

The choir will sing a wide choice of music. In aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Tickets on door

5 Yorkshire Post Motor Show

Castle Howard, Ryedale, Sunday June 18 from 10am to 5pm

Castle Howard’s North Lawn is the perfect showcase for the hundreds of classic cars, vintage vehicles and modern motors,with a fantastic view of the Great Lake and North York Moors beyond.

A programme of family entertainment takes places in the display arena on the South Event Field, which is a short walk from the North Lawn. Here the House makes a magnificent backdrop and visitors to the show can enjoy a variety of displays.

Also acres or parkland, gardens and playground.

www.castlehoward.co.uk

6 Saltburn Surf School

Saltburn sea front

Saltburn Surf School is the only surf school approved by Surfing Great Britain on the East Coast. Two-hour experience, includes a full education of the equipment you will use and why, ‘dry land’ instruction on the beach followed by at least a full hour in the sea. Equipment provided but take towel, bathing costume/trunks, waterproof sunblock, warm clothing.

Cost: from £30

7 Pick your own

Various locations including ...

The Balloon Tree, Gate Helmsley, near York. In the summer it offers pick your own fruit and vegetables. There is a punnet point by the shop and a map of the pick your own trail, showing you what is available to pick that day and which field to go to. Strawberries, raspberries, gooseberries, red currants, black currants, white currants, blackberries, blueberries, plums and some vegetables such as pulling peas, broad beans and runner beans.

Open: Monday to Sunday

8 Wildlife watching

Dalby Forest, near Pickering every Monday until September 25

Experience the unique thrill of seeing forest wildlife from a purpose built hide. Sessions will be run by Hidden Horizons and will take place weeky.

Admission charges

8 Great Yorkshire Bike Ride

Saturday June 17

The Great Yorkshire Bike Ride is an annual 70-mile sponsored charity cycle ride from Wetherby to Filey. This ride takes place in some of Yorkshire’s best countryside to the coast. Cost of entry £17.50 per rider and £27 for an entry plus transport back for you and your bike to Wetherby.

www.gybr.co.uk

10 Spa Orchestra

Scarborough Spa

There is a full programme of morning and evening concerts until September. The orchestra never repeats exactly the same concerts. Thursday is gala night – and on the programme is a Gilbert and Sullivan night, sounds from the West End and Broadway. The morning concerts are held in the Suncourt.

Tickets: 01723 821888