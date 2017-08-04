Exhibit: Help artist Serena create work for exhibition

Have your say

Fancy helping a visual artist create an exhibition for a forthcoming textile exhibition? Then now’s your chance.

Serena Partridge is a visual artist who creates small-scale accessories and garments inspired by historical costume and storytelling.

Her works are presented as museum acquisitions, encased with labels that blur boundaries between fact and fiction.

Serena uses a wide range of materials which she embroiders and fashions with meticulous hand stitching.

Serena was recently commissioned to create a site specific art work for Gawthorpe Textile Collection and she needs your help to make it.

She will be running two workshops at the Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby.

These are on Saturday August 12, from 10am to 4pm and Monday August 14, from 10am to 4pm.

Workshop participants will create small embroideries of young people’s drawings which will become part of a community embroidery artwork.

The finished pieces will go on display at Gawthorpe Hall from September as part of a series of artworks marking the 50th anniversary of the death of the founder of the Gawthorpe Textiles Collection, Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth.

The workshops are free of charge, funded by Arts Council England’s Museum Resilience Fund.

Serena, who is based in Scarborough, will bring all materials and equipment required but participants may like to bring their own scissors, needles etc.

Serena has been commissioned to work with Gawthorpe Textiles Collection in Lancashire as part of Meeting Point2, a year long project led by Arts & Heritage that sees artists partnered with museums in Yorkshire and the North of England to produce new artworks inspired by museums and their collections.

To book your place, contact Serena Partridge; email: serenapartridge@gmail.com or call 07740 379215.

Places are limited and must be booked in advance. Participants are welcome to join in for half a day if unable to commit to a full day.

If you are part of a textile group or can gather a minimum of six stitchers Serena may be able to accommodate a workshop on a date to suit your group.