Exhibit: A ‘must-see’ for lovers of fine art in Whitby

The 3rd annual Whitby Art Fair will this year betaking place this year on Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25 at Whitby Pavilion, in what will has become a must-see event for all lovers of fine art.

The Whitby Art Fair, under the auspices of the Facebook site Scarborough Arts Forum, is a real celebration of the wonderful and diverse range of artwork, produced mostly by professional artists from the Whitby and Scarborough area, and includes all aspects of artwork including painting, drawing, ceramics, glass making and print work.

There will be examples of very traditional artwork to the more modern contempory, so there will be something to interest the most discerning art lover. All artwork will be for sale at affordable prices, and much below gallery prices, as the artists have minimal overheads, for this event.

This year, the number of artists taking part will be 40 and all artists will be in attendance at their stands to discuss their work, and working practices.

Keith Blessed, who is involved in promoting the art fair, said: “To get so many artists together in one venue is quite unique, and also in being to talk to individual artists about their work is something that we believe that people who buy original art like to do, instead of buying from anonymous galleries.

“Some of the artists will be giving free demonstrations of how they produce a finished piece of artwork, this will happen on both days.

“This event is a must see for all those people who would like to own a piece of original art direct from the artist, and not pay huge gallery commissions.”