Dining Out: The Duke of York, Whitby

Deciding where to go for your next dining out offering in Whitby is no easy task.

The town, famed for its attraction to tourists, boasts a huge selection of fine pubs and restaurants to satisfy most desires.

Trip Advisor can often be a good place to start. The reviews for The Duke of York are dominated by ‘Very good’ and ‘Excellent’ ratings, coupled with diners praising the stunning views over the harbour.

The pub had struck my interest before, the smell of food cooking from the kitchen is apparent when making your way down towards Tate Hill Sands beach and is enough to make the mouth water.

That proved enough to convince me to head down for a Friday night meal. The pub has a delightful, traditional feel upon arrival. It is set in the shadow of St Mary’s Church and the Abbey at the foot of the 199 steps, amid Whitby’s narrow, cobbled streets. The spooky, gothic feel that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula is dispelled with a splash of colour on the pub exterior, provided by a selection of flowers, pictured above.

The internal decor sufficiently sums up Whitby and its heritage, from the various maritime artifacts arranged on the shelves, to the Sutcliffe photographs hanging from the walls .

And the online reviews were absolutely right to praise the views.

The trail of lights draped from lampposts on the harbour side reflect beautifully over the water, all of which is clearly visible from the windows of the pub, providing an atmospheric setting for a drink and bite to eat, especially on an evening.

Onto the menu, the range of choice is solid if a little unspectacular.

The expected traditional pub classics are on offer, including steak and ale pie, sirloin steak and scampi – while other more adventurous dishes are also available on a specials board.

After settling into a corner table with a beer and glass of wine, we set about making our meal choices.

Fancying something a little different I went for a vegetarian lasagne (£7.50), while my dining partner opted for a roasted pepper and goat’s cheese baguette, served fresh with a salad and chips (£6.95).

One of the first things to note about the dining experience is this is a pub, order from the bar style set-up.

There is no problem with that, but it isn’t a restaurant style service.

Following a short wait, the food was brought to us very well presented, with an appetising array of colours to give the plate an appealing appearance.

The portion sizes were more than reasonable given the price, however, you are expected to collect your own knife and fork from a cabinet.

The lasagne came served with a generous topping of cheese, with plenty of filling. And the accompanying garlic bread provided something to mop the sauce up with, while adding a different texture to the plate.

The baguette was similarly a good sized portion, with the chips and salad additions enough to satisfy most appetites.

Overall, The Duke of York is an enjoyable place to eat - the food is well priced and the setting atmospheric.

Perfect for a leisurely bite to eat.

Rating: 7 out of 10