10 things to do around Whitby this week

Stuck for things to do this coming week? Try some of these.

1 Castle Howard in Bloom

June 29 to July 2

Stunning floral arrangements, demonstration, guided garden tours, cream teas and gift shop.

Book online:wwwcastlehoward.co.uk

2 Outdoor gigs

Dalby Forest, near Pickering

Rick Astley plays Dalby Forest on Friday followed by Elbow on Saturday. Both gigs are part of Forest Live – an independent programme organised by the Forestry Commission to bring forests to new audiences. Income generated from ticket sales is spent on protecting, improving and expanding England’s forests and woodlands.

Tickets: www.forestry.gov.uk/music.

3 Spa Orchestra: gala night

Scarborough Spa, Thursday June 29

Next Thursday will be a great evening for all lovers of Johann Strauss and his friends and family, as the Scarborough Spa Orchestra bring you A Night In Vienna. In addition to favourite orchestral items, there will also be some well-known songs from soprano Debra Morley.

Familiar tunes will also be the order of the day on Monday June 26 when the Spa Orchestra turn its attention to the silver screen and present an evening of Reel Music.

Big themes from James Bond, Harry Potter and Pirates of the Caribbean movies will be balanced by the more romantic tunes from Breakfast at Tiffanys, Out of Africa and Casablanca.

Tickets: 01723 821888

4 Cock O’ the North Continental Road Races

Oliver’s Mount, Scarborough, Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

Come along to Oliver’s Mount road race circuit and experience the excitement of motorbike racing.

The carpark is also in the same field as the trade village so full access to the shops and food stalls.

www.auto66.com

5 Glaisdale Open Gardens

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

The event is held in alternate years to raise money for the Yorkshire and Great Northern Air Ambulances, local charities and good causes. In 2015, £4,000 was raised. This year the event will have 10 open gardens.

Entry: by donation

6 Kayak adventure

Boggle Hole, near Robin Hood’s Bay, Saturday June 24 from 10am

Guided sea kayaking from Boggle Hole to Ravenscar in conjunction with East Barnby Outdoor Centre.

Children over 14 welcome

Meeting point

Meet on the beach at Boggle Hole, near the youth hostel. All equipment is provided. Bring a packed lunch, old shoes/sandals plus swimwear and a towel.

Book: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/44261145-8792-4477-8092-1e56315cf464/pages/details

7 Martina Cole

Scarborough Library, Vernon Road, Tuesday June 27

This is the only Yorkshire date – and the first – of best-selling crime writer Martina Cole’s tour. She will be talking about her latest book Betrayal.

Tickets: Stephen Joseph Theatre, 01723 370541 and online at www.booksbythebeach.co.uk

8 Armed Forces Day

Whitby & Scarborough, Saturday June 24

This popular family fun day out, takes place in Whitby as well as on South Bay, Scarborough. Free.

9 Rosedale Walking Festival

Saturday June 24 and Sunday June 25

Festival participants can choose from a selection of other walks over the weekend, including an in-depth look at the history of the ironstone boom in Rosedale in the 19th century, a meander round the local teashops, and a short ramble with magical elements for families with young children

Places on the Walking Festival events range from £1 for the family walk to £12 for the teashop walk which includes refreshments. Most walks cost £4. Children can take part for free.

Info: www.rosedaleabbey.com/walking-festival.html

10 Pier pressure

Saltburn

Breathe in some sea air with a trip to Saltburn Pier in Saltburn-on-Sea, the last remaining pier in Yorkshire.