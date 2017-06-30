10 things to do around the Whitby area

Looking for something to do this coming week - here are 10 things to keep you occupied around the Whitby area.

1 Jazz and Blues Festival

Burton Agnes Hall, between Bridlington and Driffield, Friday June 30 to Sunday Jully 2

A star-studded line up including Claire Martin and saxophone legend Ray Gelato’s Swingin’ Affair, Northern Ireland’s blues star Kaz Hawkins, and Mississippi native Lisa Mills. Burton Agnes Hall is celebrating 10 years in Caribbean style with stars of the Saint Lucia Jazz Festival. Saint Lucian bands flying over include the vibrant saxophone led quartet, Dynamix, pictured above, and Rupert Lay’s guitar and steel pan jazz quartet.

Tickets: www.burtonagnes.com or call on 01262 490324 (weekdays 9am-5pm)

2 Tom Jones

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Sunday July 2. Gates open at 6pm

Sir Tom will play live for what promises to be a night to remember as he performs hits from a career spanning six decades.

And joining him on stage will be Into The Ark – the sensational buskers-turned-singing stars he coached all the way to last night’s final of the The Voice.

Speaking on The Voice Sir Tom said: “These two boys are unique. There’s nothing around them like this at the moment. They don’t copy anybody, they are original. The record business needs Into The Ark.” George Benson plays the venue tomorrow and Little Mix are at the open air theatre on Thursday July 6.

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.co.uk

3 Twelfth Night

Stokesley Parish Church, Wednesday July 5 at 7pm

Armed with all manner of musical instruments, The Fools present an inventive take on Shakespeare’s rib-ticklingly good comedy of old-fashioned trickery and mistaken identity. Open from 6.30pm.

Tickets: 01642 710405

4 Friday Evening Music Train

Esk Valley Railway, every Friday until August 25

All aboard for music. This week its Rebekah Findlay and on Friday July 7 its Serenity. Also available: real wine, real soft drinks, real snacks.

Departs Whitby 7.18pm. Arrives Middlesbrough at 8.47pm. Departs Middlesbrough 8.49pm. Arrives Whitby 10.20pm

5 Whitby Area Music Centre does the 70s!

Whitby Pavilion, Monday July 3 at 6.30pm

An evening of music and costume from the 1970s.

Music from Simon and Garfunkel to Queen to the Bee Gees and lots more. The area music centre features various bands.

Tickets: 01947 458899 and in person at the Whitby Pavilion box office or www.whitbypavilion.com through the ticket hotline on

6 Take a look

Whitby Museum, Pannett Park, Whitby

The museum and the art gallery can be found in the beautifully maintained gardens of Pannett Park. Collections comprise items and artefacts of local and national interest donated over the past 200 years.

An important part of the museum is the library and archive, which is a valuable resource for the history of Whitby and surrounding area, its people, geology, archaeology, geography and industry.

The tea room on the lower is open on three or four days a week.

Open: Tuesday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4.30pm. Admission charges apply

7 Take a tour

Ryedale Vineyards, Malton, Sunday July 2 at 3pm

Ryedale Vineyards was planted in 2006 at Westow with a second site at Howsham established in 2008. They are the most northerly commercial vineyard in Britain. They produce delicious wines that have won awards annually. There are tours on Saturday July 8, Saturday July 29, August 5, 12 and 26. There is a cheese and wine tasting session on Thursday July 20, Thursday August 3 and August 24. All sessions start at 7pm,

Booking essential: www.ryedalevineyards.co.uk

8 Tea dance

Whitby Pavilion, Tuesday July 4, from 1.30pm

We invite you to put on your dancing shoes and dance the afternoon away on one of Yorkshire’s largest dance floors in the wonderful surroundings of the Northern Lights Suite.

Join in this friendly social dance session where Ray Kirk plays a mixed dance programme with the opportunity to make requests. Coach trips and large groups welcome. Recorded music from 1.30pm, live music, including requests is played from 2pm. Please note that dances will not be taking on the following dates August 22 and October 24 and 31.

Cost £3.75 per person

9 Park Life

Pannett Park, Whitby

Adjudged the Best Public Park in Yorkshire in 2014, Pannett Park is situated at the edge of Whitby town centre. This beautifully maintained park which has stunning views offers a state of the art children’s play area and for those visitors who have horticultural interests, a wide variety of planting schemes. The park boasts a lily pool and accompanying wild life, woodland area, rose gardens, a wild plant bank, more formal planting and one of the very few floral clocks in the country. There’s also a unique Jurassic garden which is complete with a life-size replica of one of the sea creatures of the time. Add in a tree, maths and turtle trails to follow as well as both open and enclosed picnic areas and the whole park offers enormous family appeal.Leaflets which include Pannet Park’s layout and the various trails available to enjoy can be found just inside the entrance to the museum/art gallery. Younger visitors can enjoy creating leaf rubbings while on the tree trail. Paper and crayons are available from the staff at the museum desk.

Free admission. Open seven days a week

10 Bempton Cliffs, near Bridlington

All-year round

Experience the sights, sounds and smells of the miraculous seabird spectacle at the peak of the breeding season.

The surrounding fields are bejewelled by glorious red campion flowers.

Enjoy a bite to eat in the family-friendly picnic area. From June 29 to August 27 there is a bug hunt. Grab yourself a discovery backpack kitted out with magnifying bug pot and ID chart and you’re ready to start your adventure. Pick up mini-beasts and when you return to the Seabird Centre you can get up close and personal to all your finds. There are also bird-spotting cruises throughout the season. Bempton RSPB also hosts workshops including photography and guest speakers.

Admission charges apply.