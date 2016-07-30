Sea trials for Resilient

First sea trial for Whitby-built boat Resilient, picture by Bruce Garland.

Whitby-built boat Resilient was put through its paces in sea trials last Friday night.

Reader Bruce Garland captured this image of the trawler, which was launched after work on it was recently completed at Parkol Marine. The boat, weighing in at 271 tonnes, has been made for a company in the Shetlands.

