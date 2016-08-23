Blue tick accolade for top Whitby fish and chip restaurant

Fish and chip fans in Whitby can enjoy their favourite fast food knowing it is sourced sustainably, following the successful Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certification of Trenchers restaurant and takeaway.

The news means the New Quay Road restaurant can now use the MSC ‘blue tick’ label on its cod and haddock, assuring customers that the fish sold has been responsibly caught using sustainable methods.

Trenchers is run by General Manager, Andrew Wilkinson, who has worked in the business since the age of 13.

Opened in 1980 as a café, today the thriving restaurant and takeaway can seat 160 customers and has a staff of 74.

Andrew explains to The Whitby Gazette what the news means to the restaurant.

“We value the amazing ingredients provided by our oceans which is why we are delighted to have achieved MSC certification,” he said.

“We all have a responsibility to ensure future generations can enjoy sustainable fish. By choosing to be MSC certified, we and our customers are playing a part in this. “

George Clark, UK Commercial Manager at the MSC, adds: “Congratulations to Trenchers who are doing their bit to protect the future of the oceans by selling MSC certified fish.

“We hope that their success will encourage other chippies in the area to follow their lead and offer their customers a sustainable choice.”

The business achieved the certification via a joint pilot scheme between MSC and the National Federation of Fish Friers. The online application process is designed to be time-saving and cost-effective, ideal for fish and chip shops looking to take the lead on sustainability in their area.

Choosing MSC labelled seafood from fisheries, retailers, brands and restaurants guarantees sustainable, traceable methods and helps protect the life in our oceans for generations to come.

The MSC ecolabel on a seafood product means that:

l It comes from a wild-catch fishery which has been independently certified to the MSC’s science-based standard for environmentally sustainable fishing.

l It is fully traceable to a sustainable source.

More than 280 fisheries in over 35 countries are certified to the MSC’s Standard.

