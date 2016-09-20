Ben Fogle learns how to fillet and fry fish in Whitby TV show

TV celebrity Ben Fogle was shown how to fillet and fry some fish that he caught in Whitby on a trip to the town last week.

Fogle was filming an episode for the current series of his Countrywise show, and it is due to be screened later this year.

Fogle went out fishing on the small trawler Provider, which lands fish in Whitby, and brought back some small bits of fish from his trip out to sea which he took up to Dennis Crooks Fish Merchant.

Partner in the business, Will Crooks, then showed him how to fillet the flat fish that he caught.

The pair then prepared some cod and took it down to Quayside Restaurant on Pier Road, where owner Stuart Fusco showed him how to fry his catch.

Will said the idea of the episode is to show people the story of fish and chips from start to finish and the TV exposure is great for Whitby.

“Tourists like to believe tyhat the fish they are eating is from Whitby and opens their eyes up to it,” he told the Whitby Gazette.

“They will be able to see what they don’t normally see as what we do is behind closed doors.”

He said that fears over Brexit had not appeared to have any negative impact on Whitby

“It’s probably made us slightly busier,” he said.

“People are a little bit concerned about going on holiday with currencies all over the place.

“It’s raining, foggy and dull this morning (Wed) but it’s still packed with people even this morning.

“Ben is a popular bloke and people seem to like him.”

Fogle tweeted photos of his trip to Whitby, saying he had an early start fishing off the Whitby coast on a beautiful morning.