A wedding dress which belonged to Annie Newton, a housemaid from Glaisdale, is one of the star attractions at a new exhibition at Ryedale Folk Museum.

The green linen dress was made and embroidered by Miss Newton for her wedding to Richard Grayson of Winteringham on February 19, 1919.

It was donated to the museum some years ago having been saved from use on the family’s dog’s bed by a relative.

Jennifer Smith, the museum’s director, said: “No other outfit, through the ages, has quite so much emotion put into it. Wedding dresses are part of almost every culture and we are fortune enough to have a wonderful array of dresses that were important to people in our area.

“This exhibition has been created by museum volunteers and has already received a very warm response from our visitors.”

The exhibition is open every day from 10am – 5pm until Sunday 4 September. Admission to the art gallery is free of charge.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Glaisdale wedding dress from 1919 a star attraction Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...