Exhibit: Artist ‘Fostered’ good relations with group

This week, we turn the spotlight on one of the most eminent and influential members of the Staithes Group of Artists, William Gilbert Foster.

Foster was born in Manchester, on 9 May 1855.

He taught art at Leeds Grammar School, where he had previously been a student, and was appointed Under-Master at Leeds School of Art, where one of his pupils was Owen Bowen, another member of the Staithes Group of Artists.

Foster came from an artistic family.

His father was a portrait painter, and one of his daughters also became a successful artist, having her work accepted by the Royal Academy when she was just 17 years old.

Foster had his first Royal Academy success in 1876.

He bought a cottage at Runswick Bay in 1890, and was an influential member of the Staithes Group.

He is mentioned in the reminiscences of another Staithes Group member, Rowland Henry Hill, which were published in The Yorkshire Evening Post in 1939.

Foster exhibited widely, and was elected a Member of the Royal Society of British Artists in 1893.

His pictures are held in a number of permanent collections, including Leeds City Art Gallery and Manchester Art Gallery.

Both of the paintings shown on this page are by William Gilbert Foster and are both currently on display in the Staithes Gallery at the Pannett Art Gallery.

The Pannett Art Gallery is located in Whitby’s beautiful Pannett Park.

