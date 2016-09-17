Artists interpret area beauty in own styles

North Yorkshire artists Janine Baldwin, Angela Chalmers, David Chalmers and Lindsey Tyson have joined together to create an exhibition at the Inspired by…gallery at The Moors National Park Centre, Danby.

They observe an inspiring natural world, capturing the changing light, colour and seasons through the diverse mediums of painting, photography, mixed media and textiles.

The Natural Selection exhibition can be seen until Tuesday September 27.

Janine Baldwin creates paintings, works on paper, prints and collages, all inspired by a lifelong affinity with the landscape.

Living on the North Yorkshire coast, she is surrounded by the moors, woodlands and shores which are a constant source of inspiration; her interest lies in the sensory experience of the natural environment. In paintings Janine works predominantly in oil, and oilsticks (oil paint in solid form) are often used to integrate painting and drawing.

Her current artistic practice is focused on works on paper, combining dry media such as charcoal, graphite and pastel. By exploring textures and layers in the landscape, she seeks to capture the energy of the natural environment.

Angela Chalmers is a visual artist from Scarborough. Her ideas are explored through painting and experimental historic photographic techniques. Angela’s latest works draw inspiration from the natural environment, selecting subjects from the landscapes and wild gardens of the North York Moors.

Her ideas and images connect with her fascination of the Victorian age, especially the obsession with pressed flowers and the collecting of botanical specimens.

Angela has exhibited her work both nationally and internationally. In 2014, she was shortlisted for a photogram prize at the Silverprint Gallery, London. She also runs cyanotype workshops at her studio in Scarborough.

David Chalmers has always had an interest in the visual arts and, after training as a graphic artist, began to take an interest in photography, which subsequently became his passion.

David likes to work with the landscape and nature. He produces hand-crafted photographs using traditional black and white techniques and with early pioneering processes, such as carbon transfer printing and salt printing, which was the first ever photographic printing process, invented by William Henry Fox Talbot. David offers workshops in both darkroom printing and the early alternative processes.

Textile designer and artist Lindsey Tyson is based at Woodend Creative Workspace in Scarborough. Originally a weave designer in the automotive trade, Lindsey sidestepped into the world of contemporary craft and now creates sophisticated felt products which she sells at art and craft galleries and craft fairs around the country.

Lindsey’s love of colour and texture, and the evocation of mood and atmosphere, are an important part of her work. Materials often take on a life of their own, and can be the inspiration of a piece of work as easily as something visual.

Admission to the The Inspired by… gallery, open daily from 10am to 5pm, is free.